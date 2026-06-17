‘Recipe for ecological havoc’: Congress attacks Great Nicobar Island project

"Nowhere in the world has relocation on such a scale proposed as a mitigation measure worked. Scientists should have the courage of their conviction, not of their political bosses bulldozing this project through," he said.

The latest criticism adds to the Congress party's sustained campaign against the multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar Island (GNI) project, which envisages an international container transshipment port, a civilian-cum-naval airport, a township and a power plant aimed at transforming the strategically located island into a major economic and maritime hub.

Ramesh's remarks come days after he wrote to defence minister Rajnath Singh, urging a reconsideration of the reported decision against fully expanding the runway at INS Baaz, India's southernmost military air station. He also pointed out that he had repeatedly written to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav over the past two years, questioning what he described as the "dubious" environmental impact assessment underpinning the project.

The Congress has increasingly framed its opposition around environmental concerns, arguing that the ecological costs of the project outweigh its projected economic and strategic benefits.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has also mounted a strong campaign against the project, rejecting the government's contention that it is primarily aimed at strengthening national security and boosting maritime trade.

"The argument that this project is about defence and a transshipment port is a lie," Rahul Gandhi had said earlier this month, alleging that the initiative was designed to benefit a single businessman through future tourism, hotel and casino developments on ecologically sensitive land.

Following a visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in April, Rahul Gandhi released a video appeal urging citizens to oppose the project and sign a petition calling on the government to choose "green over greed".

The Great Nicobar project remains one of India's most contentious infrastructure plans, with the government highlighting its strategic importance in the Indian Ocean region, while environmentalists and Opposition leaders warn of lasting consequences for biodiversity, coral ecosystems and indigenous habitats.

With PTI inputs