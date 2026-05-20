Reservation is not charity: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of ‘looting rights’

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, 20 May accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of weakening the reservation system and forcing people to seek judicial intervention to secure rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav released a document titled ‘PDA Audit’ on the alleged “loot of reservation”, saying the report would continue to be expanded with additional data.

“This document on PDA audit and the loot of reservation will continue to improve, and more data will be included in it,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Yadav coined the acronym PDA in June 2023 to refer to Pichhde (backward classes), Dalits and Alpsankhyak (minorities).

Attacking the ruling BJP, he said the need for students and job aspirants to approach courts for implementation of Constitutional provisions reflected bias on the part of the government. “If we have to approach courts for Constitutional rights, it means the government is biased. And one who is biased is also unfaithful. Bias itself is injustice because it snatches away rights,” he alleged.

Calling reservation a pillar of social justice and equality, Yadav said it served as both a safeguard and a means of ensuring social harmony. “Reservation is protection. It is also a tool and a medium for social coordination,” he said.