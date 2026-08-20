‘Your dream India will guide me’: Rahul remembers Rajiv Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary, recalling his vision of a harmonious and democratic India and saying that his resolve to build the country of his dreams would continue to guide him.

Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary is observed across the country as Sadbhavana Diwas, or Harmony Day, commemorating his emphasis on communal harmony, compassion and national unity.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi remembered his father through the values he said had shaped his own political journey.

“Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen,” he wrote, describing Rajiv Gandhi’s teachings as his “strength” and his memories as his “courage”.

“The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me,” Rahul Gandhi added.