Resources mobilised for Rs 35,410 crore funding for govt guarantee schemes: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that people are happy about his government's guarantee schemes, which require Rs 35,410 crore funding, and action has also been taken to mobilise resources in the budget.

Replying to the debate on the budget in the Legislative Council, he said that Rs 34,654 crores resources will be mobilised for guarantee schemes which includes Rs 13,500 crore additional tax collection, additional loan of Rs 8,068 crore, Rs. 6,086 crore through re-prioritisation of capital investment, and Rs 7,000 crores through re-prioritisation of revenue projects.

These guarantee schemes, which put money into the pockets of people who were hit by price hikes, are inspired by Universal Basic Income programmes in developed countries, he said.

Noting that 90 per cent of people pay tax and 10 per cent enjoy tax benefits, the Chief Minister said that the guarantee schemes have been implemented with the objective of fair distribution of resources.