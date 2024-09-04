Restoration of J-K statehood collective responsibility of all citizens: Rahul

The former Congress chief said it was for the first time since Independence that a state has been reduced to a Union territory which has led to snatching of rights of the people.

"Upgrading a Union territory to state or dividing a state for creating new states leads to devolution of power as states have assemblies which make their own laws. But reducing a state to a Union territory takes away the powers and this injustice has happened with Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Gandhi claimed that the lieutenant-governor appointed by the Centre in Jammu and Kashmir is acting like a "21st century king" and all benefits are being given to people from outside the UT.

"Here, LG is the king of the 21st century. Whatever he wants, he does it. The people here neither get employment nor any other benefits. The government gives all that to outsiders.

"They won't do anything about high electricity tariffs. They will give benefits to BJP and RSS people. This fight is not only here but throughout the country...the BJP and RSS are attacking democracy. The institutions like EC, bureaucracy, media, all are being controlled," he said.