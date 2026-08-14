Review Mines Bill or face massive unrest, warn Hemant Soren and JMM

Besides the loss of revenue, the states are aggrieved because they believe their fiscal autonomy is being taken away by a centralising government in New Delhi. The nine-judge Supreme Court bench in 2024 while upholding the right of the states to impose levy and cess etc. on mining companies, had underscored that Governments ought to have adequate fiscal resources to discharge their constitutional responsibilities and the state legislatures must have the power to raise revenues to meet the growing fiscal expenditures and rein in the fiscal deficit.

Any dilution in the taxing powers of the state legislatures would impact their ability to raise revenues, which in turn will impede their ability to deliver welfare schemes and services to the people, the court had ruled. Even more significantly, the bench had stated that “fiscal federalism entails that the power of the States to levy taxes, subject to the limitations laid down by the Constitution must be secured from unconstitutional interference by Parliament”.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and chief minister Hemant Soren threatened to hit the streets if the Bill is not reviewed. Addressing party workers and the people, Soren on Thursday evening warned that the country would see a historic battle if the Bill is not withdrawn. How can Delhi decide how to tax our land and resources,

he asked rhetorically. Soren and the JMM also warned that decline in revenue would hit welfare schemes and cash transfers to women and the marginalised.

To provide the context, in the post-Covid year of 2021-22 Odisha collected Rs 1.79 lakh crore, Jharkhand Rs 2.79 crore and Chhattisgarh Rs 8.83 lakh crore through mining-related levies, primarily through royalty. Mining royalties are sensitive to global commodity prices and domestic demand. Chhattisgarh and Odisha’s surge in 2021–22 coincided with strong iron ore demand while Jharkhand earned a more modest revenue from coal.

The Mines and Minerals (Amendment) Bill, 2026 significantly curtails states’ ability to impose new taxes, cess, or levies on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands. States will continue to collect royalties, but any additional fiscal impositions must comply with conditions prescribed by the central government, effectively centralising control over mining-related taxation. States can no longer impose independent taxes, cess, or other levies on mineral rights or mineral-bearing lands unless permitted under conditions set by the Centre. Any levy not deposited or recovered before the law’s commencement will be treated as invalid.