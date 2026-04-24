Reviving Panchayati Raj more urgent than boosting LS strength: Congress

The Congress on Friday said reviving the Panchayati Raj system is far more urgent than increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha, accusing the government of prioritising measures aimed at “personal political survival” over strengthening grassroots democracy.

Marking National Panchayati Raj Day, Congress leaders highlighted the role of local self-governance in deepening democracy and empowering women. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said Panchayati Raj institutions form the “strong foundation of our democracy” and reiterated the party’s commitment to strengthening the spirit of Gram Swaraj.

“The Congress Party is fully committed to strengthening the spirit of Gram Swaraj,” Kharge said in a post on X, while extending greetings to village heads and members of panchayats and local bodies across the country.