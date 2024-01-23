Right-wing outfit attacks FTII students over banner decrying Babri Masjid demolition

Members of a local right-wing organisation clashed with students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune on Tuesday, 23 January, over a banner condemning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, the PTI reports.

The banner with the words "Babri Demolition, Death of Democracy" was put up by the FTII Students Association (FSA) on the campus on Monday, said deputy commissioner of police Sandip Gill to PTI. (Per an image shared by the Pune city BJP handle, reproduced above, the banner actually read 'Remember Babri, Death of Constitution'.)

The incident took place a day after the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on the site where the Babri Masjid earlier stood.

"A group of 10 persons barged into the institute's campus in the morning. They tore up the banner and clashed with students," the DCP said.

PTI said they were unable to contact either the FTII students' body or the institute's administration for comment, despite repeated attempts.

In a video shared online by Maktoob Media, the activists wearing saffron scarves can be seen burning the torn-down banners with police or security personnel seen in the background, further away.