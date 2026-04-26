Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar brought to Goa after arrest over St Xavier remarks
Accused held in Himachal Pradesh, to be produced before court in religious sentiments case
Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar was brought to Goa on 26 April on transit remand after being arrested in Himachal Pradesh in connection with a case over alleged offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier, police said.
Khattar, founder of the Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Kullu district on 24 April following a search operation by Goa Police.
FIR over ‘hurting religious sentiments’
A case was registered against Khattar in Panaji earlier this week after a video of his alleged objectionable remarks against St Xavier went viral.
The remarks pertain to the saint whose relics are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus.
Police said the FIR was registered under charges related to promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.
A Crime Branch team brought the accused to Manohar International Airport in Goa on Sunday, after securing transit remand.
He will be produced before a local court, which will decide on his custody, officials said.
Multiple complaints, probe widened
The case was initially registered at Vasco police station but later transferred to the Crime Branch after complaints were filed at multiple police stations, including Margao, Panaji, Anjuna and Old Goa.
The Goa Police had been searching for Khattar since last week.
The alleged remarks were made during an event on 18 April, attended by religious leader Swami Brahmeshanand, Goa minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Krishna Salkar.
Police had earlier arrested Khattar’s brother, Madhav, from Uttarakhand in connection with the same case.
Further investigation is underway.
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