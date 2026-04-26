Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar brought to Goa after arrest over St Xavier remarks

Right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar was brought to Goa on 26 April on transit remand after being arrested in Himachal Pradesh in connection with a case over alleged offensive remarks against St Francis Xavier, police said.

Khattar, founder of the Sanatan Mahasangh, was arrested in Kullu district on 24 April following a search operation by Goa Police.

FIR over ‘hurting religious sentiments’

A case was registered against Khattar in Panaji earlier this week after a video of his alleged objectionable remarks against St Xavier went viral.

The remarks pertain to the saint whose relics are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus.

Police said the FIR was registered under charges related to promoting enmity and hurting religious sentiments.