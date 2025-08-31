Rivers rage, fields weep: Harbhajan urges Modi’s help for flood-hit Punjab

With relentless rain pounding Punjab on Sunday, 31 August, large parts of the state are under severe floods, described as the worst in nearly four decades. Cricketer-turned-politician and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging the “grave situation” and seeking urgent Central intervention.

“Many villages are severely affected, and countless farmers have suffered immense losses as standing crops lie destroyed. For India’s food bowl, this disaster has left people in distress, stripped of food security and livelihoods,” Singh wrote on X. He appealed for immediate deployment of the army and NDRF, emergency supplies, medical aid, and compensation for farmers.

State water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, meanwhile, blamed the Union government and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for aggravating the disaster. He said timely water release from dams in June could have reduced the devastation. “Even as lakhs suffer, the prime minister has not issued a single statement on the crisis,” he alleged.