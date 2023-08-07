RJD, AAP MPs move notice seeking discussion on Manipur

Opposition MPs from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday moved notices in the Rajya Sabha seeking a discussion on Manipur violence.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha and AAP MP Raghav Chadha gave suspension of business notice in the Upper House over the situation in the Northeastern state.

Jha demanded discussion on the Union and state government's "failure" to restore peace and maintain law and order in Manipur.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement on the floor of the House on the Manipur issue, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on this issue.