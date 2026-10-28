RJD ends BJP’s three-decade hold on Patna Teachers’ seat

RJD’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar won the Patna Teachers’ Constituency by 1,057 votes

The result ended five-time winner Nawal Kishore Yadav’s nearly three-decade hold on the seat

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Dr Divya Jyoti finished third

RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeated BJP veteran Nawal Kishore Yadav by 1,057 votes in the Patna Teachers’ Constituency election, ending the incumbent’s nearly three-decade hold on the seat.

Kumar polled 4,487 votes against Yadav’s 3,430 in the final count. Jan Suraaj Party nominee Dr Divya Jyoti finished third.

The result marked a significant setback for Yadav, who had won the constituency five consecutive times and established himself as a prominent figure in its electoral politics.