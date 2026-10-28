RJD ends BJP’s three-decade hold on Patna Teachers’ seat
RJD’s Sanjeev Kumar defeats BJP’s Nawal Kishore Yadav by 1,057 votes in Patna Teachers’ seat
RJD’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar won the Patna Teachers’ Constituency by 1,057 votes
The result ended five-time winner Nawal Kishore Yadav’s nearly three-decade hold on the seat
Jan Suraaj Party candidate Dr Divya Jyoti finished third
RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar defeated BJP veteran Nawal Kishore Yadav by 1,057 votes in the Patna Teachers’ Constituency election, ending the incumbent’s nearly three-decade hold on the seat.
Kumar polled 4,487 votes against Yadav’s 3,430 in the final count. Jan Suraaj Party nominee Dr Divya Jyoti finished third.
The result marked a significant setback for Yadav, who had won the constituency five consecutive times and established himself as a prominent figure in its electoral politics.
Kumar, a former MLA from Parbatta in Bihar’s Khagaria district, broke that winning streak in a contest fought primarily between the RJD and BJP candidates.
The outcome remained uncertain during the initial stages of counting, before Kumar established his winning margin as the count progressed.
His victory gives the RJD the seat and brings an end to one of the constituency’s longest periods of representation by a single leader.
With IANS inputs