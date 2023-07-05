RJD leader demands Bihar govt sack additional chief secty, education

After Bihar education minister Chandrashekher and SC/ ST minister Ratnesh Sada put a question mark over the working style of additional chief secretary K.K. Pathak, senior RJD leader and four-time MLA Bhai Virendra said that he should be thrown out of the education department.

“It is a duty of every bureaucrat to consult the minister of the department before implementing any policy. KK Pathak is implementing policies on his own without consulting the education minister. He is taking Tughlak-like decisions and defaming the state government. He should be thrown out of the department,” Bhai Virendra said.

“We will complain to the chief minister about him. We do not want any officer who could defame the government. The intentions of some of the officers are not right and I have pointed this out in the past,” he added.

Earlier, Chandrashekher had written a letter to Pathak and raised objections to the negative news coming in the media.