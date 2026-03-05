R.N. Ravi to be Bengal governor as Ananda Bose quits

Former Tamil Nadu governor R.N. Ravi is set to be appointed the new governor of West Bengal as per a tweet by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after incumbent C.V. Ananda Bose resigned suddenly on Thursday, prompting Banerjee to allege that the move may have been prompted by pressure from the Union government.

There has been no official announcement yet from the Union government confirming Ravi’s appointment.

In a social media post, Banerjee said Union home minister Amit Shah had informed her that Ravi would be appointed as the next governor but claimed that she was not consulted on the decision.

“Union Home Minister just informed me that Shri R.N. Ravi is being appointed as Governor of West Bengal. He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard,” she posted.

Banerjee said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by Bose’s resignation and suggested that it may have been linked to political developments ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

“The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections,” she said.

The chief minister also accused the Centre of undermining federal norms. “Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure. The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” she said.