TN politics is not regionalism, but Tamil exceptionalism: Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu’s long-running tussle between the DMK government and governor R.N. Ravi gained fresh momentum this week after the governor declared that Tamil Nadu politics is grounded not in regionalism but in what he termed “Tamil exceptionalism” — a tendency, he argued, to insist on the distinctiveness of Tamil identity at the expense of other linguistic traditions.

His comments, delivered in a televised interview, have come at a moment when the relationship between Raj Bhavan and Fort St George is already under legal and Constitutional scrutiny.

“Tamil Nadu politics is not regionalism, it is essentially Tamil exceptionalism, which insists that Tamil is distinct from other languages,” Ravi said. “This Tamil exceptionalism is articulated by hatred against other languages, even those that belong to the Dravidian family like Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It is not just Hindi.”

This line of argument is deeply contentious in a state where resistance to linguistic imposition — especially Hindi — has a specific historical grounding. Ravi suggested, however, that the sentiment had expanded into a broader hostility even toward other Dravidian languages.

Ravi’s comments come against the backdrop of frequent confrontations with chief minister M.K. Stalin’s government, which has accused him of overstepping Constitutional boundaries. These clashes have ranged from disagreements over Assembly speeches, delays in forwarding Bills to the President, and disputes over university appointments, to ideological disagreements on NEET and federal powers.

His January 2023 Assembly walk-out, in which he refused to read the government-approved address and exited the chamber after the CM intervened, remains one of the most dramatic manifestations of this estrangement. Months later, his remark referring to the state as 'Tamizhagam' sparked an uproar, with Dravidian parties accusing him of undermining the historical and political significance of the name 'Tamil Nadu'.

These tensions have escalated into an institutional conflict currently before the Supreme Court. In late 2023, the Tamil Nadu government filed a petition accusing Ravi of creating a “Constitutional deadlock” by indefinitely withholding or delaying the passage of several Bills passed by the Assembly.