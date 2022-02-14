Rohilkhand, with huge Muslim population, may give decisive lift to Gathbandhan

Rohilkhand, that is casting its vote today in the second phase, will set the tone of the election for the rest of the regions. As all indications pointing losses for ruling BJP in the Upper Doab-- a region between the rivers Ganga and Yamuna-- all eyes are on the phase two.

The 55 seats of the second phase are where most of the Muslim population in the state is concentrated. Around 30 of them have one lakh or more Muslim votes. Naturally, these seats have been the stronghold of secular parties.

For last few elections, this region has been a make-or-break place for Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP. The party that conquers this region usually forms the government in the state.

There is a historical perspective behind the region is so predominantly Muslim. The term Rohilkhand was given to the region during the 17th century when various Pashtun tribes from Afghanistan started settling in the region previously dominated by the Kathers.

Rampur is the erstwhile princely state ruled by the Shia Rohilla Pathans.