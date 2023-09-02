Rohini Commission report on OBC reservations triggers speculation 

A commission headed by former Delhi High Court chief justice G Rohini was constituted in 2017 and given 12 weeks to submit its recommendations. It took the commission six years and 14 extensions to submit a report, the content of which is not in the public domain.

Quoting sources, however, the Hindustan Times on Saturday reported that the commission’s 1000-page report recommends a major departure from the conventional categorisation of other backward classes (OBCs) for the purpose of reservation. It also includes an updated list of all 2,633 OBCs across the country.

The commission, HT has learned, recommends the classification of OBCs on the basis of quantum of benefits enjoyed by different communities. Some ‘extremely backward communities’ were found to have substantial representation in both services and educational institutions.

The commission reportedly examined admissions to central government-run educational institutions, as well as recruitments by the central government, and found that as many as 983 OBCs had received nothing under the quota, while 994 castes had received just 2.68 per cent of the benefits.