Rohit Pawar claims BJP running ‘Operation Lotus’ on Ajit, Shinde camps
Sharad Pawar faction MLA alleges BJP is preparing to field MLAs from both ally groups ahead of next Assembly polls
Sharad Pawar faction MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday, 13 May has made the sensational claim that the BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' (the political strategy allegedly used by the BJP to 'capture' opposition leaders) against its own allies in the ruling alliance — the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. He also alleged that the operation is being carried out with the support of senior Ajit faction leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.
According to Rohit Pawar, around 22 MLAs associated with the Ajit Pawar camp are preparing to contest the 2029 Assembly election on BJP tickets. Similarly, preparations are underway for nearly 18 MLAs from the Shinde faction to contest on the BJP symbol as well.
Media reports suggest that leaders and workers in the Ajit Pawar camp are internally pushing for his widow and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar to be elevated further in the power structure. At the same time, there are murmurs within the Shinde faction projecting deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as the next chief minister. These developments have reportedly caused unease within the BJP leadership.
According to Rohit Pawar, the BJP has therefore begun using 'Operation Lotus' to weaken both factions from within. He also claimed that Ajit Pawar’s ambition of becoming chief minister had remained unfulfilled after the plane crash in January that killed him and altered Maharashtra’s political equations. However, Shinde, he alleged, has been quietly working towards the top post, something the BJP leadership is closely watching.
At present, the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions appears remote. However, Rohit Pawar had earlier also accused Patel and Tatkare of weakening Ajit Pawar’s party from within.
As party chief, Sunetra Pawar is now said to be closely monitoring developments within the organisation. Recently, the party submitted a list of its executive committee members to the Election Commission from which the names of several senior leaders, including Patel and Tatkare, were missing. The move was seen not only as an internal clean-up exercise but also as an attempt to promote younger faces within the party.
The new list included names such as national general-secretary Parth Pawar and national secretary Jay Pawar. However, amid speculation of internal rebellion, Sunetra Pawar quickly issued a clarification on X, saying the omission of senior leaders’ names was due to a “technical and clerical error” and would be rectified.
After the list became public, Tatkare visited Sharad Pawar at his residence, Silver Oak, triggering fresh political speculation. Tatkare later clarified that he had only gone to inquire about Pawar senior’s health and that no political discussion had taken place during the meeting.
Rohit Pawar also claimed that some MLAs who had joined the Ajit Pawar camp under pressure now wanted to return to the Sharad Pawar faction.
Leaders from the Ajit Pawar camp, however, have outright rejected Rohit Pawar’s allegations and asserted that the party remains united under Sunetra Pawar’s leadership. Local BJP leaders too dismissed Rohit Pawar’s remarks as politically motivated statements aimed at creating confusion within the ruling alliance.
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