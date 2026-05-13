Rohit Pawar claims BJP running ‘Operation Lotus’ on Ajit, Shinde camps

Sharad Pawar faction MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday, 13 May has made the sensational claim that the BJP is running 'Operation Lotus' (the political strategy allegedly used by the BJP to 'capture' opposition leaders) against its own allies in the ruling alliance — the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. He also alleged that the operation is being carried out with the support of senior Ajit faction leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

According to Rohit Pawar, around 22 MLAs associated with the Ajit Pawar camp are preparing to contest the 2029 Assembly election on BJP tickets. Similarly, preparations are underway for nearly 18 MLAs from the Shinde faction to contest on the BJP symbol as well.

Media reports suggest that leaders and workers in the Ajit Pawar camp are internally pushing for his widow and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar to be elevated further in the power structure. At the same time, there are murmurs within the Shinde faction projecting deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde as the next chief minister. These developments have reportedly caused unease within the BJP leadership.

According to Rohit Pawar, the BJP has therefore begun using 'Operation Lotus' to weaken both factions from within. He also claimed that Ajit Pawar’s ambition of becoming chief minister had remained unfulfilled after the plane crash in January that killed him and altered Maharashtra’s political equations. However, Shinde, he alleged, has been quietly working towards the top post, something the BJP leadership is closely watching.

At present, the possibility of a merger between the two NCP factions appears remote. However, Rohit Pawar had earlier also accused Patel and Tatkare of weakening Ajit Pawar’s party from within.