BJP may face tough battle to retain Maharashtra CM post in 2029

A statement by Jay Pawar backing his mother and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar as Maharashtra’s first woman chief minister in 2029 has triggered fresh political churn within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

The alliance was already grappling with simmering discontent from deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who has continued to signal his own chief ministerial ambitions. Now, with the Ajit Pawar faction also staking claim to the top post, concerns are growing within the BJP that the chief minister’s chair could slip from its hands in 2029. Leaders from both the BJP and the Shinde camp have reacted sharply to Jay Pawar’s remarks.

The BJP had engineered a split in the original Shiv Sena through Shinde to come to power and subsequently made him chief minister. However, after the 2024 Assembly election, the BJP replaced Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis. The move reportedly upset Shinde, who has frequently expressed his displeasure indirectly, often retreating to his village and spending time farming.

Prahar Sanghatana leader Bachchu Kadu, after joining the Shinde camp, has openly demanded that Shinde be reinstated as chief minister. “We do not want to see Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. We want our leader Shinde in that role,” he has said publicly.

Late NCP leader Ajit Pawar had joined the Mahayuti alliance after engineering a split in his uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP with the ambition of eventually becoming chief minister. However, his death in an air crash in January left that dream unfulfilled.