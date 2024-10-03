Roopa Ganguly arrested after night-long protest in Kolkata

Former Rajya Sabha member and actress-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly was arrested on Thursday, 3 October, after her night-long sit-in demonstration in front of a police station in south Kolkata demanding the release of local woman BJP leader Rubi Das.

Das was among the BJP supporters arrested on Wednesday evening, as they were protesting against the death of a local schoolboy on the same morning in the locality. The boy died after being hit by a payloader that was being used by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) staff for road repair purposes.

Soon after that Ganguly reached the local Bansdroni Police Station in South Kolkata and started a sit-in demonstration there demanding the release of Das.

Ganguly claimed that Das and other BJP supporters were organising a peaceful protest against the accident when they were attacked by the local Trinamool Congress activists. She also alleged that the police instead of taking action against the attackers arrested the demonstrators.