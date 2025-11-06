Roti should be flipped, or else it burns: Lalu Prasad on change in Bihar

RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad on Thursday, 6 November, called for a change of guard in Bihar, using the euphemism of a roti that must be continuously flipped on the tawa so that it doesn't burn.

The veteran leader, who cast his vote along with wife Rabri Devi and son and INDIA bloc CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, posted a photograph on X with a message calling for a change of government in Bihar.

"A roti should be flipped on the tawa, otherwise it will burn. 20 years is too long! Now, a Tejashwi government is necessary for making a new Bihar," he wrote.

His wife and fellow former chief minister Rabri Devi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over law and order issues, recalling his "katta attack" and alleged that BJP members were responsible for incidents of violence. “Narendra Modi ji makes statements on katta (crude countrymade guns) but it is the people of his party who fire bullets, they abduct, fire bullets and kill people. Modi ji doesn’t remember all that,” she said.