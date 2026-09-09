Rs 10,000-cr tax evasion through fake parties; why is Modi silent, asks Cong

The Congress on Wednesday, 9 September alleged that more than Rs 10,000 crore in black money had been generated through “fake” registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), accusing the BJP-led government of turning a blind eye to a racket allegedly designed to facilitate tax evasion.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader and former MP Shakti Singh Gohil claimed that around 3,260 RUPPs had been used as conduits through which individuals and companies could claim tax deductions on political donations, with a portion of the money allegedly returned to donors in cash after commissions were deducted.

“More than Rs 10,000 crore of black money has been generated through these fake political parties. There has been an open loot of tax revenue,” Gohil alleged. He said donations to political parties qualify for tax benefits under provisions of the Income Tax Act, including sections 80GGC and 80GGB.

The alleged racket, Gohil claimed, worked by routing donations through RUPPs, whose associates retained commissions ranging from 2-15 per cent, and returned the balance to donors in cash.