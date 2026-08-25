Private access to EPFO and income tax data ‘worrisome’, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over private companies allegedly gaining access to sensitive information held in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and income tax records and asked the Centre to take steps to prevent its misuse.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana on Monday flagged the emergence of a commercial technology ecosystem capable of accessing, retrieving and verifying personal employment and financial information.

Although the court declined to entertain the public interest litigation, it said the alleged private access to data supplied by citizens to government authorities under statutory requirements was “worrisome”.

The bench observed that the matter largely fell within the government’s policy domain and suggested that the Centre consult domain experts to devise an effective protective mechanism.