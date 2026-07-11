EPFO restores passbook access, says migration still under way

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has restored its passbook portal following a scheduled maintenance and system upgrade, allowing members to once again access their provident fund account statements.

The portal had been taken offline as part of a major database consolidation and software migration aimed at improving the efficiency, security and reliability of EPFO's digital services.

A notice on the portal states that transaction records for recently processed accounting years are now available, while data for earlier years is still being migrated and will be reflected over the next few days.

"The migration is an automated process, and no action is required from members," the notice said.

Although member and employer services have largely resumed, EPFO said claims and other service requests could continue to face delays of up to two weeks as additional verification and validation checks are completed.