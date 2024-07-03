RSS opposed Constitution, Modi was lying: Kharge on RS Opposition walkout

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday cited historical evidence to argue that it was the BJP and the RSS, not the Congress, which had opposed the Constitution, though Prime Minister Narednra Modi labelled the Congress as "anti-Constitution".

Kharge explained that the Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha because they were not permitted to speak during PM Modi's speech.

"INDIA parties walked out of Rajya Sabha because PM Modi was lying. He claims that we are against the Constitution, but the TRUTH is that BJP-RSS, Jan Sangh and their political forefathers had fiercely opposed the Constitution of India. They had burnt the effigies of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at that time. This is was a shameful thing and an affront to Democratic values," Kharge said in a post on X.

"The Organiser (Nov 30, 1949, page 3), the organ of RSS, gave vent to its ideas regarding Manusmriti: “in our constitution, there is no mention of the unique constitutional developments in ancient Bharat. Manu’s laws were written long before Lycurgus of Sparta or Solon of Persia. To this day laws as enunciated in the Manusmriti excite the admiration of the world and elicit spontaneous obedience and conformity. But to our constitutional pundits (read Ambedkar) that means nothing," Kharge also wrote.