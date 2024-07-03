Further strengthens my point: Rahul to BJP, RSS after attack on party office

A day after activists from the VHP and Bajrang Dal reportedly attacked the Congress office in Ahmedabad, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated that the incident only confirmed his assertion that the Sangh Parivar is engaged in politics of violence.

Holding the BJP and RSS responsible for the attack on the Gujarat Congress office in Ahmedabad, Gandhi posted on X: "The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.

"The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson," Gandhi added. "I repeat — INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!"