Further strengthens my point: Rahul to BJP, RSS after attack on party office
VHP and Bajrang Dal members vandalised the Congress' Gujarat office, reportedly assaulting a security guard, his wife, and daughter
A day after activists from the VHP and Bajrang Dal reportedly attacked the Congress office in Ahmedabad, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated that the incident only confirmed his assertion that the Sangh Parivar is engaged in politics of violence.
Holding the BJP and RSS responsible for the attack on the Gujarat Congress office in Ahmedabad, Gandhi posted on X: "The cowardly and violent attack on the Gujarat Congress office further strengthens my point about the BJP and the Sangh Parivar.
"The people of Gujarat can clearly see through their lies and will teach the BJP government a decisive lesson," Gandhi added. "I repeat — INDIA is going to win in Gujarat!"
Gandhi's remarks follow a clash between BJP and Congress workers, who reportedly ran into each other outside the Congress headquarters. The confrontation occurred during a protest against Gandhi's allegedly "anti-Hindu" remarks in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 1 July.
While the Congress accused BJP cadre for initiating the violence, the BJP claimed Congress workers attacked a "peaceful protest".
NH has reported that on 2 July, individuals associated with the BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP hurled stones at the office in protest against Gandhi's comments in his Lok Sabha speech.
The right-wing activists also defaced posters and photos of Gandhi with black ink and allegedly beat up the security guard at the office, as well as manhandling his wife and daughter, who were present on the premises.
Gujarat has long been a stronghold for the BJP, which has not lost an election there since 2002. In 2022, the BJP secured a record-breaking supermajority in the Assembly elections, winning 156 of 182 legislative council seats — the most ever won by any party in Gujarat's history. In contrast, the Congress experienced its lowest seat count in three decades, winning only 17 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party made some inroads, gaining five seats.
