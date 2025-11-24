Rupee slump prompts Congress to recall PM Modi’s 2013 remarks

The Congress on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rupee’s sharp decline against the US dollar, invoking his own remarks from 2013 when he mocked the then UPA government over the currency’s performance.

The rupee opened at 89.46 to the dollar and later strengthened marginally to 89.17, recovering 49 paise from its previous close. On Friday, the currency had recorded its steepest fall in over three years, plunging 98 paise to close at an all-time low of 89.66 amid strong demand for the US dollar, heavy selling in domestic and global markets, and uncertainty linked to trade flows.