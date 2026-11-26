He said the rising cost of essential commodities, cooking gas, education, healthcare and transportation was placing an enormous burden on farmers and agricultural labourers. With incomes remaining stagnant, many households were being forced to cut back on basic necessities or resort to borrowing to make ends meet, he added.

The Congress leader said economically and socially marginalised communities were bearing the brunt of inflation, particularly families without adequate savings, stable employment or financial security.

Ramesh also accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which he described as the backbone of rural employment and a crucial safety net for economically vulnerable households.

He said the scheme had provided rural workers with a legal right to employment and helped safeguard their livelihoods during periods of economic distress. Its alleged weakening had further increased uncertainty over employment security among the rural poor, he added.

Claiming that rural India was increasingly angry over the economic situation, Ramesh said the discontent was reflected in the recent Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, where the BJP suffered a setback despite the state having a 'double-engine' government.

The Congress leader predicted that inflation, unemployment and declining incomes would continue to hurt the BJP's electoral prospects in upcoming polls.

The Congress has repeatedly targeted the Centre over rising prices and accused it of pursuing anti-people economic policies. The government, however, has rejected the opposition's criticism and cited the country's GDP growth figures to highlight economic performance.

With PTI inputs