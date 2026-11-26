Rural India seethes over inflation; BJP faces poll setbacks, says Congress
Congress predicts further BJP setbacks in upcoming polls, citing the recent Rajasthan panchayat election results
Congress claims rural India is seething over inflation, stagnant incomes and lack of employment opportunities, which have eroded household purchasing power
Jairam Ramesh alleges the Modi government has weakened MGNREGA, increasing employment insecurity among the rural poor
Congress predicts further BJP setbacks in upcoming polls, citing the recent Rajasthan panchayat election results
The Congress on Thursday claimed that rural India was facing deepening economic distress as persistent inflation, stagnant incomes and inadequate employment opportunities continued to strain household budgets and erode people's purchasing power.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the impact of inflation was particularly acute in rural areas, where limited incomes and fewer employment opportunities had left families struggling to meet everyday expenses.
In a post in Hindi on X, Ramesh said, "Aamdani Chavanni, Kharcha Paach Rupayya!" (Income is a quarter, expenditure is five rupees), arguing that the burden of rising prices was significantly heavier in villages than in urban areas.
He said the rising cost of essential commodities, cooking gas, education, healthcare and transportation was placing an enormous burden on farmers and agricultural labourers. With incomes remaining stagnant, many households were being forced to cut back on basic necessities or resort to borrowing to make ends meet, he added.
The Congress leader said economically and socially marginalised communities were bearing the brunt of inflation, particularly families without adequate savings, stable employment or financial security.
Ramesh also accused the Narendra Modi government of weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which he described as the backbone of rural employment and a crucial safety net for economically vulnerable households.
He said the scheme had provided rural workers with a legal right to employment and helped safeguard their livelihoods during periods of economic distress. Its alleged weakening had further increased uncertainty over employment security among the rural poor, he added.
Claiming that rural India was increasingly angry over the economic situation, Ramesh said the discontent was reflected in the recent Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan, where the BJP suffered a setback despite the state having a 'double-engine' government.
The Congress leader predicted that inflation, unemployment and declining incomes would continue to hurt the BJP's electoral prospects in upcoming polls.
The Congress has repeatedly targeted the Centre over rising prices and accused it of pursuing anti-people economic policies. The government, however, has rejected the opposition's criticism and cited the country's GDP growth figures to highlight economic performance.
With PTI inputs