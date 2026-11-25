Kharge questioned the government’s emphasis on mild cases, saying nearly 30 per cent of women of reproductive age had moderate or severe anaemia. He also cited the sixth National Family Health Survey, which he said showed that nearly one in three children was underweight and one in five suffered from acute malnutrition.

Congress points to gaps in nutrition spending

Kharge said the Centre had released more than Rs 1.13 lakh crore over six financial years for Saksham Anganwadi, POSHAN 2.0 and their predecessor schemes. He said spending under POSHAN 2.0 fell short of releases by more than Rs 2,500 crore over four years, while nearly 44 per cent of the funds released under the original POSHAN Abhiyaan went unspent.

He added that the share of the Union Budget allocated to women and child development had fallen from 0.96 per cent in 2015–16 to 0.50 per cent in 2025–26. He questioned the government’s accountability after 12 years in office and a series of interventions, including fortified rice and iron supplementation.