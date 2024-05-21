More screening, awareness of inherited defects needed for anaemia patients

Researchers have uncovered inherited iron metabolism defects in anaemic patients in India, suggesting the need for "active screening and awareness of such rare diseases" in the population.

"This research is particularly important at this time to help reduce the burden of rare inherited defects in our country, devise strategies to identify the target at-risk population for screening and provide options for novel therapeutics or timely stem cell transplant," said Amita Trehan, a lead researcher of the study led by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Anaemia resulting from iron deficiency in the body is the most common cause of the disease globally. Other forms of anaemia include those arising out of vitamin deficiency and sickle cell.

However, the condition is under-diagnosed due to lack of awareness or methodical screening, according to this new study.

Possible symptoms of anaemia are fatigue, dizziness, pale skin and headaches.

'In India, iron deficiency anaemia affects 30–40 per cent of children aged 2–5 years. With such high frequency, clinicians in outpatient departments, especially in peripheral healthcare facilities, end up prescribing oral iron to any child suffering from microcytic hypochromic anaemia upfront without systematic evaluation of a basic iron profile,' said the lead authors Trehan, Prateek Bhatia and Pankaj Sharma from the Paediatric Haematology Oncology Unit, PGIMER.