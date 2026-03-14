Sabarimala women’s entry row reignites as Kerala parties trade charges ahead of polls

A fresh political row has erupted in Kerala over the sensitive issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple, with the ruling Left and the Opposition trading accusations of political opportunism ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The dispute intensified after the state government appeared to soften its earlier position on implementing the Supreme Court of India verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the hill shrine.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan alleged that the government had altered its stance purely for electoral considerations. Speaking to reporters in Ernakulam on Saturday, he said the administration had effectively adopted the same position previously taken by the Opposition.

“The government is now taking the very stand that the Opposition had earlier adopted on women’s entry at Sabarimala,” Satheesan said, adding that the ruling party had earlier portrayed itself as a champion of progressive values while accusing its rivals of taking a reactionary position.

He also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his colleagues for, in his view, retreating from their earlier stand as elections draw closer.