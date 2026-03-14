Sabarimala women’s entry row reignites as Kerala parties trade charges ahead of polls
Opposition accuses government of changing stance for electoral gain while CPI(M) says position reflects public sentiment
A fresh political row has erupted in Kerala over the sensitive issue of women’s entry into the Sabarimala Temple, with the ruling Left and the Opposition trading accusations of political opportunism ahead of the state Assembly elections.
The dispute intensified after the state government appeared to soften its earlier position on implementing the Supreme Court of India verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the hill shrine.
Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan alleged that the government had altered its stance purely for electoral considerations. Speaking to reporters in Ernakulam on Saturday, he said the administration had effectively adopted the same position previously taken by the Opposition.
“The government is now taking the very stand that the Opposition had earlier adopted on women’s entry at Sabarimala,” Satheesan said, adding that the ruling party had earlier portrayed itself as a champion of progressive values while accusing its rivals of taking a reactionary position.
He also criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his colleagues for, in his view, retreating from their earlier stand as elections draw closer.
Satheesan further questioned the progress of the investigation into an alleged gold theft linked to the temple, claiming that the probe had stalled. According to him, several of the accused have already obtained bail, while the Special Investigation Team has yet to file even a preliminary charge sheet.
He warned that there was growing concern the case might eventually be closed without a clear outcome.
Responding to the criticism, M. A. Baby, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), defended the government’s revised approach, saying it reflected prevailing public sentiment.
He noted that the Left government had earlier attempted to implement the Supreme Court ruling permitting women’s entry and that the judgment initially received broad political backing before some parties later shifted their positions.
Baby also pointed out that the Supreme Court has since decided to review aspects of its earlier verdict, and said the government’s current stand takes into account evolving social views.
He suggested that questions related to temple customs should ideally involve both scholars familiar with religious traditions and advocates of social reform. As an example, he referred to the expert committee associated with the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as a model for consultation on such issues.
The controversy over Sabarimala has remained one of Kerala’s most politically sensitive issues since the court’s landmark ruling, and it is likely to feature prominently in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.
With IANS inputs
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