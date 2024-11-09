Safety must get highest priority while constructing roads: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has drawn attention to the rising number of road accidents and consequent deaths, and stressed on giving safety the highest priority while constructing pathways in the country.

Addressing the 83rd annual session of the Indian Roads Congress at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur on Friday, 8 November, he said if anyone dies in an accident due to road engineering fault in the future, then he will hold himself guilty for it.

Highlighting the Centre's efforts to prevent road accidents, he urged government engineers to quit their jobs and start a good DPR (detailed project report) making company, assuring them to give work on a priority basis.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways emphasised on production of bitumen and CNG from stubble in agriculture-dominated Chhattisgarh, arguing the move will cut dependence on fossil fuels and check pollution.

He announced a slew of road projects for Chhattisgarh and said he believes the state will have a road network similar to that of America in the next two years.

"Every year 1.50 lakh deaths due to road accidents are reported which has now increased to 1.68 lakh. Efforts are on to improve the shortcomings in road engineering and automobile engineering but defective DPR has created a major problem," the minister maintained.

"We have been making serious efforts to prevent road accidents. Nearly 60 per cent victims of road accidents are aged between 18 and 34 years. I would like to urge you to build roads where no accidents take place (due to defective engineering works)," he said.

Improvement in road engineering will curb accidents and save lives, Gadkari asserted.