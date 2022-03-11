Samajwadi Party and the opposition did well enough in Uttar Pradesh but must act on lessons learnt

The results are out and BJP is back with a thumping majority in Uttar Pradesh. Is it then time for an apology by analysts who apparently failed to read the ground reality? Or is it time to learn new lessons?

I must acknowledge that as a journalist on the ground, I failed to see or read any big wave coming in favour of the ruling party. There were no signs of voters getting polarised on religious lines or of reverse polarization. People were raising basic questions, were outspoken about the failures of the government and vocal on inflation, unemployment and mismanagement during the pandemic.

The fact remains that despite the discontent on the ground, BJP received more than 41% votes while its allies too polled around 4% votes more. BJP managed to add more votes to its kitty than 2017 when it secured a 39.67% vote share in the state.

Before the exit polls were released on 07 March, few journalists on the ground were predicting a majority for the BJP. For me, it looked like there was an edge for the Samajwadi alliance. While people in western UP were agitated for farming related issues, middle class families had reservations about BJP's ability to govern.

But when the results came out, trolls and even non-BJP supporters began to demand that political analysts who wrote about discontent on the ground must apologise. It was as if BJP had won because of the analysts' ground reports. I for one stand by my assessments. Most of the constituencies I visited or reported on have gone to the SP alliance and to that extent I stand vindicated. But I accept my inability to read the undercurrents in the state.