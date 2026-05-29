Sanjay Raut criticises Centre over reported plan to use IAF for NEET paper transport

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised the Centre over reports that the government is considering involving the Indian Air Force (IAF) in transporting question papers for the NEET-UG re-examination, calling the move an admission of administrative failure.

Reacting to reports of a high-level meeting on measures to ensure the secure conduct of the medical entrance examination, the Rajya Sabha MP said the armed forces should not be drawn into what he described as failures in the management of the country's examination system.

In a post on social media platform X, Raut said the primary responsibility of the armed forces was to safeguard the nation’s borders and security interests, not to compensate for shortcomings in the functioning of educational institutions and examination authorities.

He argued that the reported proposal reflected the government's inability to prevent repeated examination paper leaks despite growing concerns among students and parents. According to Raut, instead of strengthening safeguards and holding those responsible accountable, the authorities were attempting to address the issue through extraordinary logistical measures.

The Sena (UBT) leader also questioned the need for the Defence Minister to be involved in discussions related to examination arrangements, claiming that such developments highlighted weaknesses in the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Education Ministry.