Sanjay Singh’s arrest shows PM Modi's nervousness: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dubbed the arrest of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi excise scam case as “illegal” and said it shows the "nervousness" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal said: “The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji's nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders until the elections."

His remarks came after the ED on Wednesday evening arrested Singh after carrying out day-long searches at his residence.