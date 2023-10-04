Sanjay Singh’s arrest shows PM Modi's nervousness: Kejriwal
Saying that the arrest is illegal, the Delhi CM predicted that the Centre will arrest many more Opposition leaders until the upcoming Lok Sabha elections
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday dubbed the arrest of party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi excise scam case as “illegal” and said it shows the "nervousness" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a post in Hindi on X, Kejriwal said: “The arrest of Sanjay Singh is completely illegal. This shows Modi ji's nervousness. They will arrest many more opposition leaders until the elections."
His remarks came after the ED on Wednesday evening arrested Singh after carrying out day-long searches at his residence.
Singh is the second senior leader of the party after former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to be arrested by the ED in the now scrapped excise policy case.
The ED money laundering case is based on a CBI FIR registered in August last year, when the CBI filed a case over the complaint of alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s new excise policy.
The ED had earlier filed four charge sheets in the case and mentioned Singh in them.
