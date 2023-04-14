Savadi to join Cong, many more to follow: K'taka Cong Chief Shivakumar

The Congress chief in Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi is joining the Congress.

Addressing reporters here after a closed-door meeting with Laxman Savadi, Shivakumar said that many more leaders will join the Congress party in the coming days.

"Our discussions went cordial. His (Laxman Savadi) respect and stature will be honored. He agreed to join the Congress family. At 4 p.m. he will submit his resignation to the Speaker and formally join the party afterwards.

"All national and state leaders extend a warm welcome to him. He has agreed to our philosophy. It is our duty to respect him and we will welcome him. There are many more leaders to join the Congress party," he said.