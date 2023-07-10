SC grants interim bail to AAP leader Satyender Jain

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to Aam Aadmi Party leader and former minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of Justices A. S. Bopanna and M. M. Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to place medical reports on record and extended the interim bail till July 24.

In response to Singhvi's submission that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju requested the court for an independent evaluation to be carried out by a panel of doctors from AIIMS in the meantime.

After a brief hearing, the Court posted the matter for further consideration on July 24 while asking Singhvi to submit Jain's medical reports to ASG Raju.