SC issues notice on plea filed by Assam MLA over constitutionality of sedition law

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on the plea filed by activist-turned-Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi against his prosecution under Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made the notice returnable in three weeks on the interim relief, pending the decision of the top court on the constitutionality of the provision relating to sedition.

The apex court also tagged Gogoi’s plea challenging the constitutional validity of sedition law along with related offences with the main matter pending before it.

On May 11 last year, the Supreme Court had put on hold the colonial-era penal provision of sedition and had asked the Centre and state governments to refrain from registering any FIRs under the sedition provision.