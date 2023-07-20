SC refers Delhi govt’s Ordinance plea to a five-judge Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Thursday referred, to a five-judge Constitution Bench, the Delhi government’s plea challenging the constitutionality of the ordinance brought by the Centre on control of services in the national capital.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, was not inclined to pass any interim stay against the ordinance as well as LG's decision to terminate over 400 consultants who were appointed by the Delhi government.

The bench said that it will upload the order referring Delhi government's plea to a Constitution Bench by the end of the day.

The matter assumes significance as the impugned ordinance of the Centre will be tabled in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.