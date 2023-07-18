Ordinance promulgated as officers of vigilance dept targeted by Delhi govt: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the ordinance on control of services in Delhi was promulgated as officers working in the vigilance department were "targeted" by the city government, and bureaucrats and officials were humiliated.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre claimed that after the May 11 judgement of the constitution bench of the top court, ministers in the Delhi government started a "witch-hunt" and harassment of officers to influence their decision making.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on May 11 said the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for public order, police and land. "To elaborate the above, the officers working in the vigilance department, that is the department which handles serious vigilance issues relating to complaints of corruption, thus involving, criminal and other politically sensitive cases, came to be specifically targeted by the elected government," the Centre said in its affidavit.