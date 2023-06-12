Delhi first to be attacked, other states to see similar ordinances if not opposed, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Centre over its ordinance on control of services in the national capital, saying Delhi is the first to be "attacked" and similar ordinances will be brought for other states also if not opposed now.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's "Maha Rally" at Ramlila Maidan, Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener, claimed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, was an insult to the people of Delhi.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he does not accept the Supreme Court's decision, it is ''Hitler shahi'' (dictatorship). This black ordinance of Modiji says 'I don't accept democracy'. Now there will be a tyrannical rule in Delhi. Now the people of Delhi are not supreme, but the LG is. Whoever gets elected by Delhi residents, ultimately it is the Lt Governor who will run the city following the orders of PM Modi," Kejriwal alleged.