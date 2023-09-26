SC to reconsider its decision holding that unstamped arbitration agreements are invalid in law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to reconsider its decision laying down that non-stamping or insufficient stamping of an arbitration agreement will make it invalid.

A 5-judge bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant agreed for referring the issue to a 7-judge bench having regard to the larger ramifications of the decision rendered in the case of NN Global Mercantile Pvt Ltd vs. Indo Unique Flame Ltd & Ors.

In that case, a five-judge Constitution Bench in April this year laid down by a ratio of 3:2 that non-stamped or insufficiently-stamped arbitration agreements are not enforceable in the eyes of law.