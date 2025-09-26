School jobs case: Cal High Court grants bail to Partha Chatterjee

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, 26 September, granted bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the ongoing teacher recruitment irregularities case.

A bench of justice Suvra Ghosh imposed strict conditions as part of the bail, directing Chatterjee to surrender his passport and not leave the jurisdiction of the trial court. Additionally, the former minister, who is also a Trinamool Congress MLA, was barred from holding any public office while the trial is ongoing.

Chatterjee faces allegations of being involved in a racket that facilitated illegal appointments of unqualified candidates to positions such as primary school teachers, assistant teachers, and other posts in the state education department.