Security tightened at EC headquarters as INDIA bloc plans march over SIR

Security increased around the Election Commission headquarters and key locations in New Delhi ahead of the opposition march

Congress cited reported flaws in West Bengal’s SIR appeal portal and demanded accountability from the CEC, prime minister and home minister

The Supreme Court said it had not approved changes to Form 6; the EC maintains that its decisions followed statutory procedures

Security was tightened around the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday ahead of a planned march by INDIA bloc MPs demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Officials said additional personnel had been deployed around the poll panel’s office and other sensitive locations to regulate movement and prevent disturbances. Security measures at key points in New Delhi have been strengthened since Friday following protest calls by opposition parties and other organisations.

The INDIA bloc announced the march after a meeting of 19 opposition parties on 30 September. Its leaders are also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu to raise their concerns about the revision exercise.

The planned demonstration comes as Congress renewed its attack on the Election Commission, citing an investigation by The Indian Express into problems with the digital portal used by appellate tribunals in West Bengal.

The tribunals, constituted on the Supreme Court’s orders, hear appeals against exclusions from electoral rolls following the SIR. According to the newspaper’s report, former High Court judges heading the tribunals raised concerns about missing facilities for serving notices, conducting virtual hearings and providing copies of orders.