Several OBC leaders in UP join BJP
Former Samajwadi Party (SP) minister Sahib Singh Saini and former RLD leader Rajpal Saini on Monday joined the BJP.
Former Samajwadi legislator, Sushma Patel, former minister Jagdish Sonkar and a dozen other leaders belonging to the OBC communities have also joined the BJP.
Others who joined the BJP on Monday included former MLA Anshul Varma from Hardoi, Gulab Saroj from Jaunpur, former SP MLA Dara Singh and former Congress leader from Varanasi Shalini Yadav.
The leaders were welcomed into the BJP fold by Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya.
The Deputy Chief Ministers said that with these leaders joining the BJP, the party would gain strength across the state.
