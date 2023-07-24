Several OBC leaders in UP join BJP

Others who joined the BJP on Monday included former MLA Anshul Varma from Hardoi, Gulab Saroj from Jaunpur, former SP MLA Dara Singh and former Congress leader from Varanasi Shalini Yadav.

The leaders were welcomed into the BJP fold by Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The Deputy Chief Ministers said that with these leaders joining the BJP, the party would gain strength across the state.