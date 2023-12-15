Shameful that Nadda is politicising Belagavi case: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed BJP national president JP Nadda for politicising the horrifying incident in which a mother was paraded naked on the streets in Belagavi city of the state.

Speaking in the state assembly, he said under BJP rule, Karnataka witnessed multiple instances of violence against women, but Nadda has forgotten all of them. “Unfortunately, Nadda is using the Belagavi incident for politics,” the chief minister said, adding that the Belagavi incident is highly condemnable. “It is shameful that BJP President Nadda is politising such an incident for political gains,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said as soon as the Belagavi incident came to light, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara and minister of women and child welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar visited the survivor's home not only to console her but also to provide compensation.

“The police have apprehended the culprits within 24 hours and put them behind bars. I am personally overseeing the investigation. Our government is committed to ensuring that such inhumane acts do not occur by meting out strict punishment to the guilty,” the CM said.

He added that the state BJP leaders are also satisfied with the measures taken by the state government. “However, Nadda has now made sudden remarks and his attempt to stir up this case four days after the incident indicate a political motive rather than genuine concern for the victim,” the chief minister said.