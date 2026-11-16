BJP workers attacked by own party members, cops spectators: Union minister

Union minister of state Shantanu Thakur has publicly acknowledged factionalism within the BJP's Bongaon organisational district, alleging that party workers were being attacked by their own colleagues while the local police remained a mute spectator.

Addressing a 'Milan Utsav' organised at Neeldarpan Auditorium in Bongaon town on Sunday, Thakur criticised a section of his own party as well as the local police administration, pointing to deepening divisions within the BJP in the politically significant border district.

"Here, BJP workers are being beaten up, and those beating them are also from the BJP. The police administration has turned a blind eye and is not functioning impartially," Thakur alleged.

The Bongaon MP and prominent Matua community leader accused a section of the administration of acting at the behest of a handful of local leaders. He warned that he would ensure accountability within the police administration.

"We will teach the administration a lesson," he said.

Thakur also acknowledged serious internal divisions within the party, alleging that some leaders were misusing their influence to target fellow BJP workers.