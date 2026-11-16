BJP workers attacked by own party members, cops spectators: Union minister
Union minister Shantanu Thakur claims BJP workers are being attacked by members of their own party, says police not acting impartially
Union minister of state Shantanu Thakur has publicly acknowledged factionalism within the BJP's Bongaon organisational district, alleging that party workers were being attacked by their own colleagues while the local police remained a mute spectator.
Addressing a 'Milan Utsav' organised at Neeldarpan Auditorium in Bongaon town on Sunday, Thakur criticised a section of his own party as well as the local police administration, pointing to deepening divisions within the BJP in the politically significant border district.
"Here, BJP workers are being beaten up, and those beating them are also from the BJP. The police administration has turned a blind eye and is not functioning impartially," Thakur alleged.
The Bongaon MP and prominent Matua community leader accused a section of the administration of acting at the behest of a handful of local leaders. He warned that he would ensure accountability within the police administration.
"We will teach the administration a lesson," he said.
Thakur also acknowledged serious internal divisions within the party, alleging that some leaders were misusing their influence to target fellow BJP workers.
"Divisions are emerging within the party, resulting in major problems. Some people within our own ranks are misusing their power to attack BJP workers. I will not allow this to happen as long as I am alive," he said.
He said the Milan Utsav had been organised to address the lack of equality within the party and bring workers together.
The event was notable for the absence of Bongaon North MLA and West Bengal Food and Cooperation Minister Ashok Kirtania, as well as BJP's Bongaon organisational district president Nripen Biswas. Their absence underscored the apparent divisions within the party's local leadership.
Thakur also criticised allegations that some BJP leaders had been accommodating Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and workers after the Assembly elections.
Taking a strong position against political violence, he said he would not leave politics until those responsible were brought to justice.
"I will not resign from politics until all the Trinamool Congress goons are put behind bars," he said.
The developments are significant in Bongaon, a politically sensitive border region with a substantial Matua population. The BJP has built much of its political influence in the area around the community's citizenship concerns and political aspirations.
With inputs from PTI