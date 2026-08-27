Share delimitation plans, freeze current LS strength for 25 years: Kharge to PM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, 27 August urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share the government's proposals on delimitation with all political parties and called for a 25-year freeze on the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats, along with one-third reservation for women from the 2029 elections.

In a letter to Modi, Kharge called for an all-party meeting to discuss the government's proposed delimitation exercise and sought adequate time for political parties and state governments to study the proposals before they are introduced in Parliament.

Kharge said he had written to Modi on 16 July, requesting an all-party meeting to discuss the government's plans for delimitation.

'I had also requested you to give all political parties adequate time to study such proposals in detail before they are introduced in any special session of Parliament that you may be contemplating,' he said.

'I am writing now to reiterate this request since the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has publicly stated in a television interview last night that such a special session of Parliament could well be convened,' Kharge said.

He added that this could explain the continued delay in the prorogation of the monsoon session.