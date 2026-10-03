Share your Satyagraha story: Rahul Gandhi launches new citizens' initiative

Rahul Gandhi has launched ‘Satyagraha’, a digital initiative inviting people to submit stories of struggles and alleged injustices.

Submissions will be mapped across India, allowing people to identify others facing similar problems.

Gandhi has pledged to take up grievances in Parliament, through public campaigns and by writing to authorities.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 3 October launched a new initiative called ‘Satyagraha’, inviting people across the country to share stories of their struggles and alleged injustices on a digital platform that will map them geographically.

Announcing the initiative in a social media video post, Gandhi said people from different sections — including Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and women — were fighting individual battles that often went unheard.

"People across the country are fighting for their rights — and often fighting alone," Gandhi said. "Every struggle has its own story. But a voice that rises alone is often silenced."

The initiative seeks to bring these disparate accounts together on a single map, allowing participants to see where others facing similar problems are located. According to the information accompanying the launch, users can submit their stories in around two minutes, after which they will be represented on the nationwide map.