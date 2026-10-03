Share your Satyagraha story: Rahul Gandhi launches new citizens' initiative
Lok Sabha LoP invites people facing ‘injustice’ to submit their stories, pledges to take up issues in Parliament and beyond
Rahul Gandhi has launched ‘Satyagraha’, a digital initiative inviting people to submit stories of struggles and alleged injustices.
Submissions will be mapped across India, allowing people to identify others facing similar problems.
Gandhi has pledged to take up grievances in Parliament, through public campaigns and by writing to authorities.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 3 October launched a new initiative called ‘Satyagraha’, inviting people across the country to share stories of their struggles and alleged injustices on a digital platform that will map them geographically.
Announcing the initiative in a social media video post, Gandhi said people from different sections — including Gen Z, students, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and women — were fighting individual battles that often went unheard.
"People across the country are fighting for their rights — and often fighting alone," Gandhi said. "Every struggle has its own story. But a voice that rises alone is often silenced."
The initiative seeks to bring these disparate accounts together on a single map, allowing participants to see where others facing similar problems are located. According to the information accompanying the launch, users can submit their stories in around two minutes, after which they will be represented on the nationwide map.
Gandhi invoked Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of Satyagraha while explaining the idea behind the initiative. "Bapu taught us this — truth is the greatest weapon. But an even greater weapon is standing together with truth," he said.
He urged people fighting what they consider injustice to submit their accounts and said he would seek to take up the issues through different avenues. "You will see who else is fighting like you are. And I will do what I can — in Parliament, on the streets, by writing letters, wherever I am needed, standing with you — as Leader of the Opposition, this is my responsibility," Gandhi said.
The initiative comes as Gandhi has increasingly sought to engage with protest movements and groups raising grievances across the country, including his ongoing series of interactions with students under the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme, with education, recruitment and representation among the issues raised. He has also recently backed student-led protests over women's safety and met tribal families in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district following the deaths of children in a tribal community.
The launch also comes amid a series of Opposition-led protests over the Election Commission's functioning and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have been demanding accountability from chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The initiative also attempts to connect otherwise dispersed campaigns by giving participants a way to identify others confronting similar issues. Gandhi has positioned his own role as that of a representative who can carry selected grievances into Parliament, public campaigns and written interventions.