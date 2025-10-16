Shiv Sena minister, MLA join Opposition in demanding voter list rectification

Echoing the Opposition’s allegations of irregularities in Maharashtra’s electoral rolls, ruling Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Thursday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate steps to remove duplicate and deceased voters from the lists.

Speaking to reporters, Gaikwad said every voter should be linked to Aadhaar and the death certificate system to ensure automatic deletion of names once a person dies.

“Why is the Election Commission not deleting dual voters (voters whose names figure in two or more lists) and those who figure in the list despite being deceased?” Gaikwad asked, adding that some voters in his district had died 30 years ago and yet their names remained on current rolls. He estimated the number of such voters to be around one lakh.

Gaikwad also questioned the ECI’s decision to stop updating voter lists on 25 July, asking what would happen to citizens who became eligible to vote after the cut-off date.

Responding to the controversy, Shiv Sena leader and minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam said in Ratnagiri that seeking corrections in voter rolls was justified. “There is nothing wrong with it. The EC should make a rectification if there are dual voters. It (the demand) will also have our support,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of large-scale manipulation of voter lists following the BJP-led Mahayuti’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Unfavourable” voters were shown as dead, and bogus voting took place in the name of dead persons,” Pawar claimed. He alleged that malpractices such as registration of bogus voters, bulk deletion of genuine names, and double registration had taken place across multiple constituencies.